Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.17.

PayPal stock opened at $73.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.96 and a 200-day moving average of $78.08. The firm has a market cap of $82.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

