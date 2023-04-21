Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $224.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $259.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $225.30 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $5.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 296.3% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,769 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 95,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $21,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also

