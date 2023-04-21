iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,723,000 after acquiring an additional 36,848 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $87.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $73.86 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.47.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

