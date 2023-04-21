Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,671 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMC. Seneca House Advisors boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 41,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $10,014,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 8,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 68,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $172.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $197.76.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

VMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

