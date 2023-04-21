Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,388 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 450,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $325.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.50.
ALB opened at $193.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $185.15 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.
Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.
