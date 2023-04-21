AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 12,439 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 196.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,003,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,313,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $110.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $123.22.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

