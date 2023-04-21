Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Given New $127.00 Price Target at Barclays

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FNV. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.00.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

FNV stock opened at $152.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.71. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $109.70 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.25% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 13,486.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 146,537,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 145,458,494 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 18,941.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,835,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,378,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 723.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,524,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,765 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,146,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,248,249,000 after purchasing an additional 966,243 shares in the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

