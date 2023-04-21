Medibank Private (OTC:MDBPF) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Medibank Private (OTC:MDBPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Medibank Private Price Performance

OTC MDBPF opened at $1.93 on Friday. Medibank Private has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76.

Get Medibank Private alerts:

Medibank Private Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Medibank Private Limited provides private health insurance and health services in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Health Insurance and Medibank Health. The Health Insurance segment provides private health insurance products, including hospital cover that offers members with health cover for hospital treatments; and ancillary cover, which provides members with health cover for healthcare services, such as dental, optical, and physiotherapy.

Receive News & Ratings for Medibank Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medibank Private and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.