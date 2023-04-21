American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Lowered to $172.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $179.00 to $172.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.34% from the company’s previous close.

AXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stephens downgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.94.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $163.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $192.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.44.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in American Express by 207.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

