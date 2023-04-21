Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Man Group from GBX 310 ($3.84) to GBX 260 ($3.22) in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 321 ($3.97) to GBX 360 ($4.45) in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Man Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNGPF opened at $2.63 on Friday. Man Group has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80.

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group Plc operates as a holding company. It provides investment management services. The company was founded in 1783 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

