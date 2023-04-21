Danske Upgrades Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNKBF) to “Hold”

Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNKBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Danske from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Kinnevik from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.
Kinnevik Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KNKBF opened at C$15.47 on Friday. Kinnevik has a fifty-two week low of C$11.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.00.
Kinnevik Company Profile
Kinnevik AB is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas. The firm invests worldwide, especially in Europe with a focus on the Nordics, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and North America.
