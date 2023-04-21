Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Upgraded to Hold at Pareto Securities

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Arjo AB (publ) Stock Performance
ARRJF opened at $4.00 on Friday. Arjo AB has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95.
Arjo AB (publ) Company Profile
