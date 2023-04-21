Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Piper Sandler

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

Big Lots Price Performance

BIG stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $282.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.41. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Big Lots by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment. The Discount Retailing segment includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A.

