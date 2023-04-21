Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MCRB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $6.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.04. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 296.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 106,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,894,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,969,000 after purchasing an additional 31,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

