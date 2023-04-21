Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
MCRB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.
Seres Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ MCRB opened at $6.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.04. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics Company Profile
Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.