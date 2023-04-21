Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) PT Raised to $40.00 at HSBC

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at HSBC from $39.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BKR. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $38.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.98.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 283,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,365,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

