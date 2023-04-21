IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IMI from GBX 1,900 ($23.51) to GBX 2,000 ($24.75) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IMI from GBX 1,655 ($20.48) to GBX 1,800 ($22.27) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,530 ($18.93) to GBX 1,610 ($19.92) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on IMI in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on IMI from GBX 1,150 ($14.23) to GBX 1,120 ($13.86) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,632.50.

IMI Stock Performance

IMI stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.85. IMI has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $45.49.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

