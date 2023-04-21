Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Raised to “Hold” at HSBC

Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Investec raised shares of Kumba Iron Ore from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Kumba Iron Ore Stock Performance

Shares of KIROY stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.92. Kumba Iron Ore has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $14.70.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. engages in the extraction, production, and sale iron ore. It operates through the following segments: Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, Logistics, Shipping Operations, and Other. The Sishen Mine and Kolomela Mine segments focuses on the extraction and production of iron ore. The Logistics and Shipping Operation segment deals with railed and rail tariffs.

