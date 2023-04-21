Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Morgan Stanley’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $6.87 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $90.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.04 and its 200 day moving average is $89.02.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.6% during the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 84,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,057,330. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

