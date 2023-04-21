Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Bank of Queensland Trading Up 0.7 %

BKQNY stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. Bank of Queensland has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $10.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40.

About Bank of Queensland

Bank of Queensland Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services to the community. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers retail banking solutions to customers managed through its owner managed and corporate branch network, ME Bank and Virgin Money distribution channels, and third-party intermediaries.

