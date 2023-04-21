Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Bank of Queensland Trading Up 0.7 %
BKQNY stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. Bank of Queensland has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $10.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40.
About Bank of Queensland
