Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Research analysts at National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins assumed coverage on Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

PMREF opened at C$9.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.92. Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$8.84 and a one year high of C$11.68.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Primaris properties including all of H&R REIT's enclosed malls comprises real estate properties. The assets are located in Canada. Primaris properties including all of H&R REIT's enclosed malls(TSX:PMZ.UN) operates independently of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust as of December 31, 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.