Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised Iluka Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Iluka Resources alerts:

Iluka Resources Price Performance

Shares of ILKAY opened at $38.20 on Friday. Iluka Resources has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $43.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average is $34.12.

Iluka Resources Company Profile

Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.