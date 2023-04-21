Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $6,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 244,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 176,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

IBDP stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

