Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.88 Million Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,522 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $55.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.57. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $56.59. The firm has a market cap of $139.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 44.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.11.

Sanofi Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.