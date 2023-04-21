Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 25,120 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,120 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainsail Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,397,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 110,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 142,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after purchasing an additional 27,669 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJS opened at $92.16 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $106.93. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.67.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.