Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,389 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO opened at $226.85 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $251.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.03.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

