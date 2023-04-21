Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SPG opened at $110.77 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $134.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.96. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.