Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.80 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2023

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCTGet Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 3.36% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,258.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCT opened at $18.28 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.