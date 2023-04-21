Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.80 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 3.36% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,258.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCT opened at $18.28 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

