Cwm LLC Sells 5,859 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,859 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 623.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 5,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $156,429.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,124,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,082,746.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $58,134.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,673.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 5,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $156,429.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,124,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,082,746.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,310 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $30.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average is $41.02. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $73.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.63.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 474.54%. Beam Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BEAM. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.