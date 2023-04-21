Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.29 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $101.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.21. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $116.78.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

