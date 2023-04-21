THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,889 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 1,452.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THO. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.83.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $78.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.95. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.26 and a 1 year high of $105.36.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

THOR Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

