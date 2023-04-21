Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 109,327 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:PTNQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 690.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,327 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.94% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTNQ. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,384 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,661,000. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,427,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTNQ opened at $54.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.46 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $55.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.39.

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and\u002For 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

