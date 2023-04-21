CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target Cut to $205.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $215.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 24.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.13.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Price Performance

CDW stock opened at $164.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $215.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.10.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CDW

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of CDW by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of CDW by 0.8% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 4.0% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.