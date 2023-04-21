Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Update

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Agricultural Bank of China Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Agricultural Bank of China stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Agricultural Bank of China has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $9.93. The company has a market cap of $136.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.25.
Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile
