Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Update

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Agricultural Bank of China stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Agricultural Bank of China has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $9.93. The company has a market cap of $136.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Agricultural Bank of China alerts:

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, certificates of deposit, savings, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.