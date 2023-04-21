AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF) Short Interest Down 7.8% in March

AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the March 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

AddLife AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDLF opened at C$42.00 on Friday. AddLife AB has a 1 year low of C$35.29 and a 1 year high of C$42.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.00.

About AddLife AB (publ)

AddLife AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment, medical devices, and reagents primarily to healthcare system, research, colleges, and universities, as well as the food and pharmaceutical industries. The company operates in two segments, Labtech and Medtech. The Labtech segment offers products, solutions, and services in the areas of diagnostics, and biomedical research and laboratory equipment for haematology, pathology, point-of-care diagnostics, cell biology, genetics, microbiology, virology, molecular biology, clinical chemistry, immunology, consumables, and analytical instruments segments.

