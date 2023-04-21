Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Short Interest Update

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,735,500 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the March 15th total of 4,223,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,471.0 days.

Adevinta ASA Price Performance

Shares of ADEVF stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. Adevinta ASA has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.34.

Get Adevinta ASA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ADEVF shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Pareto Securities raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Danske lowered shares of Adevinta ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Adevinta ASA Company Profile

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.