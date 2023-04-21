AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Short Interest Down 6.9% in March

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 782,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the March 15th total of 840,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,606.7 days.

AGL Energy Price Performance

AGL Energy stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.02. AGL Energy has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $6.39.

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following business segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

