AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Short Interest Down 6.9% in March

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 782,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the March 15th total of 840,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,606.7 days.
AGL Energy Price Performance
AGL Energy stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.02. AGL Energy has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $6.39.
About AGL Energy
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AGL Energy (AGLNF)
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
- Healthcare Sector: Overview and Keys to Investing
- Can D.R. Horton Shares Raise The Roof, Or Is This The Ceiling?
- American Express Growth Riding On Joyful Consumer Spending
Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.