Short Interest in Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Increases By 11.9%

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,225,600 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the March 15th total of 7,349,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 197.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANCTF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ANCTF opened at $49.82 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.94.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.