Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF) Short Interest Update

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,042,200 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the March 15th total of 2,349,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,917.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Aker BP ASA alerts:

Aker BP ASA Price Performance

Aker BP ASA stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. Aker BP ASA has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $41.65.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

Featured Stories

