Oppenheimer Weighs in on JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.72 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.32. Oppenheimer has a “Outperformer” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $13.76 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.64 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.3 %

JPM has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.94.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $140.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,554 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,248,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,859,512,000 after buying an additional 1,082,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,917,000 after buying an additional 12,654,947 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.52%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

