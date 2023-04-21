Barclays Increases EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Price Target to GBX 36

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 29 ($0.36) to GBX 36 ($0.45) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ENQUF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on EnQuest from GBX 38 ($0.47) to GBX 35 ($0.43) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut EnQuest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

EnQuest Stock Performance

ENQUF stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. EnQuest has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

