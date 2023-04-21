Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) PT Raised to GBX 300

Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MNSKY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 290 ($3.59) to GBX 300 ($3.71) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 280 ($3.46) to GBX 290 ($3.59) in a research report on Wednesday.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Price Performance

MNSKY opened at C$11.88 on Wednesday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12-month low of C$11.88 and a 12-month high of C$11.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.87.

