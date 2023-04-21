Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.
Sandstorm Gold Trading Up 0.3 %
SAND opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.97.
About Sandstorm Gold
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.
