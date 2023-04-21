StockNews.com Downgrades Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) to Sell

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Cowen boosted their target price on Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $47.38 on Wednesday. Carpenter Technology has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.80 and a beta of 1.75.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carpenter Technology news, CAO Elizabeth A. Socci sold 5,722 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $289,304.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,332.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 479.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

