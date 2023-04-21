Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Delek Logistics Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE DKL opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $64.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 668.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter valued at $209,000. 12.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

