Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EW. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW opened at $85.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.36. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,425.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,116,181. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,425.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,749,733. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Further Reading

