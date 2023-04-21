StockNews.com Upgrades Graco (NYSE:GGG) to “Buy”

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $70.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $73.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.34.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 21.49%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Graco will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $1,481,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,787. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 4.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,034,000 after acquiring an additional 14,941 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,628,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 5.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

