GameStop (NYSE:GME) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

GameStop Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of GME stock opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. GameStop has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63 and a beta of -0.30.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.29. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 23.09% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GameStop will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at GameStop

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,606.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 12.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GameStop by 304.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,235,000 after buying an additional 18,193,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GameStop by 306.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,957,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,653,000 after buying an additional 15,796,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in GameStop by 307.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,928,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,124,000 after buying an additional 5,228,654 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in GameStop by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,190,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,042,000 after buying an additional 1,644,587 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,508,000. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GameStop

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.