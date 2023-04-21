GSK (NYSE:GSK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

GSK has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.71) to GBX 1,400 ($17.32) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.55) to GBX 1,730 ($21.41) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE GSK opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. GSK has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSK

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. GSK had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 36.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in GSK by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of GSK by 504.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.