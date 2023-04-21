GSK (NYSE:GSK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
GSK has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.71) to GBX 1,400 ($17.32) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.55) to GBX 1,730 ($21.41) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.
GSK Trading Down 1.3 %
NYSE GSK opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. GSK has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.48.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSK
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in GSK by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of GSK by 504.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About GSK
GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GSK (GSK)
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
- Healthcare Sector: Overview and Keys to Investing
- Can D.R. Horton Shares Raise The Roof, Or Is This The Ceiling?
- American Express Growth Riding On Joyful Consumer Spending
Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.