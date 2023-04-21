StockNews.com Upgrades MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to “Buy”

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

MGM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.86.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MGM opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.59. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $46.24.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $2.29. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $4,920,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,594,021. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,920,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,021. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,179,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,870 shares of company stock valued at $16,729,070 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $165,932,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,142 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,077,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,647 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,271,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,090 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,218,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

See Also

