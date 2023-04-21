Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLD. Barclays lowered their price target on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $123.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $113.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.26 and its 200-day moving average is $117.43. Prologis has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 11.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

